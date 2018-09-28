The Doghouse is in the doghouse: Scarborough pub refused a licence

A recently opened pub in Scarborough has been refused a Premises Licence by Scarborough Borough Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee.

Doghouse, on North Marine Road, has been operating without a Premises Licence since it first opened its doors in August.

Council officials say the pub had used two Temporary Event Notices (TENS) to lawfully operate for some of the time since opening, but crucially had continued to sell alcohol outside the dates permitted by the TENS.

These activities were cited by the sub-committee as evidence that the pub’s Designated Premises Supervisor did not demonstrate that they had the appropriate experience to manage the premises in such a way as to promote all four of the required licensing objectives and this was one of the reasons the Premises Licence was refused.

Another reason for refusal included concerns about the lateness of the hours requested for each licensable activity – 02:30 – for a pub located within the town’s Cumulative Impact Zone and an area with a relatively high proportion of residential properties.

The sub-committee also took into account the Volunteered Operating Conditions put forward by the applicant and whilst they indicated that the applicant had given some thought to the operation of the premises, they did not satisfy councillors that the operation of the pub would not add to the problems already generated by the concentration of licensed premises in the area.

All parties have the right to apply to the Magistrates Court to appeal the decision within 21 days of the date on which the decision was made.

The pub was formerly the King and Cask and before that the Durham Hotel.