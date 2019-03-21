The Farrier at Cayton is named North Yorkshire's best pub - only three months after opening

Staff at one of the Scarborough area's newest pubs are raising a glass to celebrate winning a regional award.

The Farrier at Cayton was named The Best Licensed Premises in North Yorkshire in the Englands Business Awards - a national competition which encourages customers to vote for their favourite business, before mystery customers come along and judge them

Owner Suzie Bushby said: "Basically, this project has been a labour of love to enhance Cayton village.

"To be not only nominated for an award but to actually win it after being open for 12 weeks is astounding, amazing and humbling.

"This can only have come about because the people of Cayton and the surrounding areas have supported us and taken time to vote for us which is incredible. Thank you to everyone who felt moved to cast a vote for us.

"As a consequences of winning the award for 'The Best Licensed Premises in North Yorkshire', we are now through to the Grand Final which is to be held at York Racecourse on June 23 where we will compete with other establishments around the country.

"We would love to bring this award home for the Scarborough area and would be delighted if readers of Scarborough News would be kind enough to vote for us. The area covered by this award is huge so every vote and comment really will count."

