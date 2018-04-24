The idyllic North Yorkshire village that hosts naked swimming sessions

A naturist club charges just £5 to use a public swimming pool in an idyllic North Yorkshire village - allowing attendees to swim in the buff.

Ryedale Naturist Club converge on The Derwent Swimming Pool in Norton, Malton, to kick off their kit between every other Sunday between 3pm and 5pm.

No age, race, shape, or background are excluded, and couples, singletons and newcomers are all welcomed.

Children under 18 swim for free, but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, with a maximum of two children per adult.

Use of the sauna in the buff is £4, while swimmers cough up £5.

Newcomers are asked to bring photo ID while free parking is available across the road from the pool, with memberships for the club costing £15 a year or £20 for couples.

Derwent Pool is owned by Ryedale District Council and operated by Everyone Active.

The Ryedale Naturist website states that the guidelines for the swim and sauna sessions are:

1) This is a fully naturist swim and sauna except for Ladies on the menstrual cycle or who have any other medical concerns and nervous newcomers to the event Costumes must not be worn by anyone taking part in the swim and sauna sessions provided by Ryedale Naturist Club except as in the circumstances outlined above.

2) Shower facilities provided must be used before entering the pool.

3) Shower facilities provided must be used both before entering and upon exiting the sauna.

4) Food or Drink should not be ingested for at least 1 hour before swimming for health and safety reason

The website says: "If you have never tried naturist swimming before then give it a try, you have nothing to lose except your wet sticky cozzie.

"This is also a great way to meet people and make new friends.

"Our swims are just like going to any council run swimming pool except we don’t use swim-wear.

"There is no sexual activity of any type at all as this is not what naturism or the club is about.

"If you are looking for anything more than a swim then you will be very disappointed and need to look elsewhere.

"This is a safe and friendly environment."

Nicki Ross, Everyone Active’s operations manager, said: “As a community venue, we aim to accommodate requests from a variety of local groups.

“Ryedale Naturist Club has been using Derwent Swim and Fitness Centre for more than 20 years, and we inherited its fortnightly booking when we took on the centre’s management in 2014 as part of our partnership with Ryedale District Council.

“We want everyone who uses the centre to feel safe and comfortable. Ryedale Naturist Club, along with any other users of our pool space, abide by our robust safeguarding policies.

“Ryedale Naturist Club operates closed sessions only, and those wishing to participate must first register for a membership through them. Once the necessary background checks have been carried out by the club’s committee, members are issued with an identity card allowing them access to the sessions.

“The group hires out the entire site for each of its sessions to ensure the privacy of attendees and to respect other users.”