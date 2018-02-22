The latest cases at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court

The following people have been dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court (addresses Scarborough unless stated).

Jonathan Peter Turner, 41, of Blenheim Terrace: Admits breach for failure to comply with the requirements of a community order.

Danny Toal, 40, Northstead: Community order and restraining order made, ordered to pay compensation of £434.52 for one count of possession of a class B drug and one count of criminal damage.

Daniel Mark Dunn, 24, of Victoria Street: Committed to prison for 10 months and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge for one count of assault and two counts of attempting to intimidate a witness.

Kamil Jurkiewicz, 26, of Ireton Street: Ordered to pay £60 in costs after failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. The order will continue.

Jacek Sliwinski, 36, of Cleveland Terrace, Whitby: Fined £150, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and £85 costs and given three points on his driving licence for one count of speeding.

Mark Kirk, 48, of Prospect Mount Road: Community order made and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £100, £85 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of assault by beating.

Alexander Thomas Armstrong, 19, of George Street, Whitby: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85 for one count of criminal damage.

Barry Lee Bagnall, 52, of West Road, Filey: Fined £140, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30, pay costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 16 months for one count of drink driving and one count of driving a vehicle without a licence authorising him to drive a vehicle of the class.

Christopher Cook, 34, of Trafalgar Square: Fined £150, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs and disqualified from holding a licence for 12 months for one count of drink driving.

Susan Lorains, 50, of Mount Pleasant, Whitby: Community order made ordered to pay a £85 surcharge, £85 costs and £8 compensation for four counts of theft while breaching a previous community order for drink driving.

James Marcus Blake, 31, of North Marine Road: Committed to prison for 10 weeks, ordered to pay compensation of £100 for one count of theft.

Donna Marie Mitchell, 41, of North Marine Road: Community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 for one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled C drug.

Matthew Thomas Train, 43, of Harwood Dale Road: Fined £366, ordered to pay a surcharge of £37 and costs of £85, and disqualified from driving for 19 months for one count of drink driving.

Jayne Lucy Ryall, 57, of North Marine Road: Community order and restraining order made, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 for one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Valentin Stefan Zidaru, 29, of Albion Road: Community order made, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge of £85, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for 15 months for one count of drink driving, one count of driving without insurance and one count of failing to stop at an accident.

Michael Roberts, 71, of Priory Place, Osgodby: Ordered to keep his border collie under proper control or it must be destroyed, community order made, ordered to pay £481.33 in compensation, £85 surcharge and £250 costs for being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog which caused an injury.

Pamela Teague, 47, of Regent Street: Community order made, ordered to pay a £85 surcharge, £85 court costs for one count of failing to disclose information to the council to make a gain namely housing benefit and one count of failing to disclose information to the Department of Work and Pensions to make a gain.

Daniel Patrick Baldwin, 35, of Derwent Street: Fined £190, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 court costs for one count of criminal damage.

Ian Albert Johnson, 43, of Trafalgar Square: Ordered to keep his dog muzzled at all times when outside the flat for being the owner of a dog which was dangerous and not kept under proper control.

Zoe Thompson, 31, of West Road, Filey: Fined £340, ordered to pay a £34 surcharge and £310 costs, and disqualified from driving for 18 months for one count of drink driving, one count of driving without insurance and one count of taking a vehicle without consent.

Thomas Daniel White, 27, Hackness Road, Newby: Restraining order made and ordered to pay compensation of £697.60 for one count of criminal damage and one count of harassment.

Hubert Edward Buxton, 46, Westbourne Grove: Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, pay a £85 surcharge, £85 court costs for one count of driving while unfit through drugs.

Robert Kenneth Kitchen, 32, of Briercliffe: Community order made, ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 in compensation for one count of assaulting a police constable, one count of resisting a police officer, one count of drug possession and one count of using threatening behaviour.

Matthew Eric Kendall, 25, of Cambridge Street: Community order made, ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 surcharge and £85 compensation for breaching a non-molestation order.

Paul Richardson , 40, of Station Road in Filey: Fined £40, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs for one count of drunk and disorderly and one count of carrying a knife in a public place.

Stephen Barry Davis, 59, of Briercliffe: Discharged conditionally for two years, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85 for one count of drunk and disorderly and two counts of drug possession.

Mark Anthony Kay, 44, of Barwick Street: Community order made, ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 surcharge and £85 court costs for one count of using threatening behaviour.

Neil Mason, 49, of Newbiggin Gardens, Filey: Community order made and ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85 for possession of 15 cannabis plants.

Andrew Miller, 39, of Midway Avenue, Bridlington: Fined £117, ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £38.34 and costs of £85 for keeping a unlicensed vehicle on a public road.

Martyn Moore, 41, of Blueberry Way, Scarborough: Fined £75, ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and driving record endorsed with three points for speeding.