Folk rock band The Salts will be performing at Filey’s Evron Centre on Saturday 1 December from 7.30pm.

They will be showcasing rousing, rocked up versions of sea shanties and some original songs during their set.

Tickets, £10, are available from Filey Travel (01723 512229), by emailing filey.travel@btconnect.com, and the Red Box (01723 515951). Sounding like a mash up of Bellowhead and The Pogues, the band is at the Great British Folk Festival ahead of the gig.