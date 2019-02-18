The Ska giants heading to Scarborough as Two-Tone marks its 40th anniversary

It's a Two-Tone invasion in Scarborough this year, as three acts from those legendary days of Ska are coming to town !

Madness have been announced as the latest act who will play at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, on Friday July 19.

Pauline Black and Arthur Gaps Hendrickson

The Specials' show at Scarborough Spa on Monday May 6 is nearing a sell-out.

And, at the same venue, two Ska legends will be performing alongside Jools Holland at his show. Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson, from Coventry-based two-tone band and Ska pioneers The Selecter, will perform alongside Jools & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra on Thursday May 16.

Alongside The Beat, The Specials and Madness, The Selecter were one of the pioneers of the Ska/Two-Tone movement which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2019.

Pauline Black is one of very few women in the Two-Tone scene – she is often referred to as the Queen of Ska. Not only is a crucial figure in the music community, Black is also a published author, gifted actress and a celebrated style icon.

The Specials

Since re-launching The Selecter in 2011, the duo have played major festivals like Coachella, the Isle of Wight and Glastonbury, headlined two UK tours and recorded three studio albums, the latest of which, Subculture was released to critical acclaim.

The Specials returned to the top of the album charts last week with their new album ‘Encore’ which is their new release for 37 years and has been released to mark the 40th anniversary of the formation of the band and the legendary Two-Tone label in Coventry in 1979.

One of the most electrifying, influential and important bands of all time, the band will perform the new tracks alongside all their classics such as Ghost Town, Too Much Too Young and A Message to You Rudy on Monday 6 May.

Madness – Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (keyboards), Lee Thompson (saxophone), Graham "Suggs" McPherson (vocals), Dan Woodgate (drums) and Mark Bedford (bass) – have played to millions of fans over the last four decades.

Formed in Camden, they have chalked up 15 UK Top 10 singles – including the timeless Our House, It Must Be Love, One Step Beyond, My Girl, Wings Of A Dove and Baggy Trousers – together with seven Top 10 albums.

They played Scarborough's Open Air Theatre in 2017.