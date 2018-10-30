The Specials to play Scarborough Spa next Spring - here's how to get tickets

The Specials have announced that they will play Scarborough Spa in May as part of a 40th anniversary tour.

The Ska icons will play in the Spa's Grand Hall on May 6, 2019, with other venues around Yorkshire including Leeds, Sheffield and York.

The group released their self-titled debut album in 1979, and have seven successful studio albums and six live albums to their name.

Fans can expect to hear classic hits like 'Ghost Town', 'Man at C&A' and 'A Message to You Rudy'.

The 2019 tour will see the group perform at 24-venues across the UK. The tour kicks off on Mon 15 Apr at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth, while the final show takes place on Thu 16 May at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday morning, and can be bought here.