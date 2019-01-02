The start of 2019 in Scarborough: see all the pictures from the New Year's Dip and Tug of War

This year's New Year's Dip and Tug of War were a huge success. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

Taking to the sea in Scarborough's South Bay!

Crowds of 3,000 people flocked to the seafront in celebration.

Dippers in fancy dress enjoy the Scarborough sunshine.

Swimmers run into the sea.

