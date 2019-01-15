The Street Centre in Scarborough a new drop-off point for recycling scheme

People in Scarborough can take part in a free recycling programme which will help raise money for Scarborough Disability Action Group.

A new partnership with recycling comppany TerraCycle and the launch of the Aqua Optima Water Filter Recycling Programme makes it quick and straightforward to recycle

these filters and live more sustainably.

Aqua Optima is encouraging people in Scarborough to join its recycling programme

which exchanges used Aqua Optima water filters for TerraCycle points that can be

redeemed for charitable gifts and donations.

When people use their local drop off point, at The Street Centre on Lower Clark Street, they will be helping raise money for the charity.

Taking part in the initiative is free and easy and involves signing up or creating a free TerraCycle account then downloading a free UPS label when required.

When the package is ready to collect, book a free UPS collection with no cost involved.

Participants can also drop-off their parcel at the closest UPS drop-off point which can be found on the UPS site.

