The stunning £3million home for sale in Scarborough - take a look at these photos
It's the most expensive home for sale on the Yorkshire coast - with an asking price of more than £3million. So what will you get for your money?
The executive 4-bedroom detached house at Howard Heights, off Stoney Haggs Rise, has tiered gardens built in to the cliff side and breath-taking views of Oliver’s Mount and the coastline. It comes with a cascading waterfall with Koi pond, state-of-the-art appliances and its own gym.
1. Living room
The room features a large corner sofa and the latest in smart technology including an attractive, remote control Triplex fire, underfloor heating, a 65" TV, a Sonos Soundbar and Panasonic air conditioning.
The stunning master bedroom has a large ensuite, walk-in wardrobes and air conditioning. There are views from the side to the waterfall and pond area and bi-folding doors to the front of the room that offer breathtaking views of Oliver's Mount.