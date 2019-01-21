The house is being sold by Fine And Country estate agents, which says 'the attractive, ceiling-to-floor glass atrium and entrance allows you to experience the scenery whilst walking up and down the stairs and lets in lots of natural light'.

The stunning £3million home for sale in Scarborough - take a look at these photos

It's the most expensive home for sale on the Yorkshire coast - with an asking price of more than £3million. So what will you get for your money?

The executive 4-bedroom detached house at Howard Heights, off Stoney Haggs Rise, has tiered gardens built in to the cliff side and breath-taking views of Oliver’s Mount and the coastline. It comes with a cascading waterfall with Koi pond, state-of-the-art appliances and its own gym.

The room features a large corner sofa and the latest in smart technology including an attractive, remote control Triplex fire, underfloor heating, a 65" TV, a Sonos Soundbar and Panasonic air conditioning.

1. Living room

The stunning master bedroom has a large ensuite, walk-in wardrobes and air conditioning. There are views from the side to the waterfall and pond area and bi-folding doors to the front of the room that offer breathtaking views of Oliver's Mount.

2. Master bedroom

The house is built in to the cliff side and breathtaking views of Olivers Mount and the coast beyond.

3. Spectacular views

The spacious kitchen has ample room for socialising and bi-folding doors that open on to the incredible barbecue area boasting full views of the landscaping and waterfall

4. Kitchen

