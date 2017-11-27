The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale

Here is the week-ahead weather forecast delivered by local weatherman Trevor Appleton.

It will be cold and bright with the possibility of light coverings of snow.

Monday 27 November: Cold, bright and windy with isolated wintry showers, though many places should remain dry.

Tuesday 28 November: Cold and bright with sunny spells and isolated wintry showers. Light coverings of snow are possible over the eastern moors and Wolds.

Wednesday 29 November: Cold and dry with spells of sunshine.

Thursday 30 November: Cold with isolated wintry showers and further light falls of snow over the Moors and Wolds, more especially nearer the coast.

Friday 1 December: Cold and cloudy with isolated wintry showers.

Next weekend: Cold and cloudy at first with some rain or sleet with snow over high ground. Dry and brighter later. Frosty by night.

The outlook is predicted to remain cold with frosts at night.