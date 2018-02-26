Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

There will be severe wintry weather with sub zero temperatures night and day from tonight through to Friday.

Frequent showers, or longer spells of snow, are likely with drifting and significant disruption to travel.

Monday 26 February: Partly cloudy with sunny intervals and further snow showers adding to any overnight accumulations.

Tuesday 27 February to Thursday 29 February: Frequent and often heavy showers or longer spells of snow with drifting even over low ground.

Friday 30 February: As an Atlantic frontal system pushes north across England easterly winds will strengthen with strong to gale force winds and periods of snow with drifting causing further disruption.

Next weekend: It should be less cold with a slight daytime thawing of lying snow though with frosts at night.

Outlook: Cold with further wintry showers. Night frosts and slow day time thawing of lying snow.