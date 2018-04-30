The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

It will be drier, brighter and warmer towards the week of the week.

Monday 30 April: A band of rain will edge ever so slowly north-westwards reaching Holderness mid-morning.

The rain is expected in Filey by midday and Whitby by late afternoon, so many areas of the Vale of Yorkshire and West Ryedale could stay dry for a good part of the day.

Tuesday 1 May: Dry with bright or sunny spells.

Wednesday 2 May: A cloudy start with rain clearing eastwards. Becoming dry with sunny spells.

Thursday 3 May: Dry with bright or sunny spells.

Friday 4 May: Dry with bright or sunny spells.

Next weekend: Warmer and dry with sunny spells.