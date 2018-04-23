The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale, predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

There’s above normal temperatures until the weekend when it will become colder.

Monday 23 April: Dry with lengthy spells of sunshine. Cloudier by evening.

Tuesday 24 April: Overnight rain soon clearing but remaining rather cloudy with just a few bright or sunny intervals.

Wednesday 25 April: Dry with sunny spells at first, more cloudy by afternoon with a few scattered showers.

Thursday 26 May: Mainly dry with sunny spells.

Friday 27 May: Early sunshine but cloud quickly building to bring scattered showers.

Next weekend: Turning colder and cloudy with east winds. Max 9C.

The outlook: Unsettled with above average rainfall and near normal temperatures.