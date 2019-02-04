The week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with local forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

The next two weeks look mild or even very mild at times with the second week the driest.

Monday 4 February: A cloudy start then brightening up with lengthy sunny spells developing. Milder.

Tuesday 5 February: Dry and sunny with a slight frost at first. Clouding over during the afternoon with rain later in the afternoon and evening. Becoming breezy.

Wednesday 6 February: Dry with sunny spells.

Thursday 7 February: Bright and breezy. Dry with sunny intervals.

Friday 8 February: Perhaps an early shower then dry with sunny spells. Period of rain

arriving later in the day.

Next weekend: Unsettled with one or two spells of rain.

Outlook: Becoming milder, perhaps even very mild at times, with low rainfall amounts.