The week-ahead weather forecast for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with Trevor Appleton

The East Yorkshire and Ryedale weather forecast with Trevor Appleton
Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale, predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

The temperatures should edge upwards this week with the light winds feeling less cold.

Monday 19 March: Less cold with a thawing of lying snow. Dry with sunny intervals though still a cold breeze.

Tuesday 20 March: A few isolated light wintry showers and bright or sunny intervals.

Wednesday 21 March: Temperatures continue to edge up and with light winds will feel less cold than recently. Dry with sunny intervals.

Thursday 22 March: Patchy early rain then dry and milder with a few sunny intervals. 12C.

Friday 23 March: Periods of rain early and again later in the day.

Next weekend: Colder and unsettled with rain or sleet at times, falling as snow with accumulations over high ground.