The week-ahead weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for the East Yorkshire and Ryedale areas, predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

There will be a brief respite from the searing heat for a few days.

While there’s cloudy conditions, gardeners will be disappointed as there will be no rain.

Monday 9 July: Cloudier and noticeably cooler than recently. Staying dry.

Tuesday 10 July: Rather cloudy with near normal temperatures. Dry.

Wednesday 11 July: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.

Thursday 12 July: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.

Friday 13 July: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.

Next weekend: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.