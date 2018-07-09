The week-ahead weather with local forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for the East Yorkshire and Ryedale areas, predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.
There will be a brief respite from the searing heat for a few days.
While there’s cloudy conditions, gardeners will be disappointed as there will be no rain.
Monday 9 July: Cloudier and noticeably cooler than recently. Staying dry.
Tuesday 10 July: Rather cloudy with near normal temperatures. Dry.
Wednesday 11 July: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.
Thursday 12 July: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.
Friday 13 July: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.
Next weekend: Dry and warmer with lengthy sunny spells.