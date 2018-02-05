The week’s weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

It will be cold with some wintry showers. There could be light accumulations of snow on higher ground.

On Wednesday and Thursday it is likely to be dry and sunny with temperatures at around 3C, felling milder in the sunshine.

Monday 5 February: Cold with moderate frost early and late. Sunny spells with isolated light wintry showers.

Tuesday 6 February: A sunny but frosty start. Clouding over later in the day with the chance of patchy light snow giving further light accumulations.

Wednesday 7 February: Dry and sunny with light winds. Max 3C but feeling milder in the sunshine.

Thursday 8 February: Dry and sunny with light winds. Max 3C but feeling milder in the sunshine.

Friday 9 February: Cloudy with outbreaks of sleet/snow. There will be slight accumulations over high ground.

Next weekend: Remaining dry with sunny spells and light winds. Moderate frost by night.

Outlook: Remaining cold with sleet or snow at times, giving light or moderate accumulations over high ground and perhaps all areas at times.