Theatre in search for archive material

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s Archive is appealing for help in plugging gaps in its collection in relation to its first two homes.

The appeal is only for items relating to the Library Theatre (1955-1976) and the Stephen Joseph Theatre In The Round (1976-1996) as the archive holds records for all productions since the current theatre opened in 1996.

SJT Archivist Simon Murgatroyd said he is hoping theatre supporters who had collected SJT memorabilia might consider donating items for posterity.

The appeal follows the recent donation of two rare posters to the archive by Mark and Enid Lamb, for the world premiere productions of Joking Apart and Intimate Exchanges.

Mr Murgatroyd said: “The Bob Watson Archive is a wonderful historical resource, but there are significant gaps, particularly from the first two decades of the theatre’s existence.

“We’re specifically looking for programmes, posters and anything related to the theatre from between 1955 and 1995 and would welcome any donations.

“If you’re considering an early spring clean and find old items, please contact us.”

If you would like to contact Simon email yckbourn@outlook.com.