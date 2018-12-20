Theatre volunteers appeal

Pickering’s popular annual pantomime will mark a big milestone next month.

The show will be the town’s Musical Society’s 100th anniversary production.

The pantomime “Hansel and Gretel” is being staged from January 11-20 at the society’s Kirk Theatre.

The show’s script has been penned by Ron Hall, a life-long member of the society and a for Scarborough Council officer.

The pantomime’s director Luke Arnold said: “It is a great landmark for the society and indeed for Pickering.”

The society which stages three productions a year – a panto, a musical each May, and its annual War Weekend production – is appealing for more volunteer helpers Mr Arnold said.

The theatre is in need of keyboard and piano players, back stage and front of house helpers – and tea makers!