These are all the major roadworks taking place in Scarborough in the next two months

This is a list of all the major roadworks planned in Scarborough in September and October.

Some mean road closures, and others will be navigated with temporary traffic lights, but North Yorkshire County Council's website advise all are likely to lead to disruption for drivers. For the most up to date list of roadworks visit the county council's interactive roadworks map here (where the information in this article was taken from.)

1. Box Hill North Yorkshire County Council are completing junction improvement works from September 9 to December 16. Temporary traffic lights will be in place.

2. Stepney Road and Stepney Drive North Yorkshire County Council are completing junction improvement works from September 16 to December 16. Temporary traffic lights will be in place.

3. Prospect Crescent North Yorkshire County Council are completing essential highway maintenance from September 18-20. A road closure will be in place.

4. Scalby Road Northern Gas Network are laying new mains pipe between September 23 and September 30. A road closure will be in place.

