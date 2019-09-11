These are all the major roadworks taking place in Scarborough in the next two months
Some mean road closures, and others will be navigated with temporary traffic lights, but North Yorkshire County Council's website advise all are likely to lead to disruption for drivers. For the most up to date list of roadworks visit the county council's interactive roadworks map here (where the information in this article was taken from.)
1. Box Hill
North Yorkshire County Council are completing junction improvement works from September 9 to December 16. Temporary traffic lights will be in place.