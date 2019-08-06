l

These are the 11 most expensive properties listed for sale in Scarborough with Rightmove

There are some truly stunning properties for sale in Scarborough at the moment... and here are the top 11 most expensive listed on rightmove.co.uk.

The list covers a 10-mile radius from central Scarborough.

Offers over 2.5 million: 4-bed detached house at Howard Heights, Stoney Haggs Rise, Scarborough, with Fine & Country, York. Photo:rightmove

1. Top of the Props

Offers over 2.5 million: 4-bed detached house at Howard Heights, Stoney Haggs Rise, Scarborough, with Fine & Country, York. Photo:rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
2.3 million: 12-bed detached house at Downcliffe House, The Beach, Filey, with Jackson-Stops, York. Picture: rightmove

2. Top of the Props

2.3 million: 12-bed detached house at Downcliffe House, The Beach, Filey, with Jackson-Stops, York. Picture: rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
1.75 million: Killerby Old Hall, at Killerby, Cayton, with Sanderson Weatherall, Leeds. Picture: rightmove

3. Top of the Props

1.75 million: Killerby Old Hall, at Killerby, Cayton, with Sanderson Weatherall, Leeds. Picture: rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
1.5 million: Spital Farm, Staxton, with Sanderson Weatherall, Leeds. Picture: rightmove

4. Top of the Props

1.5 million: Spital Farm, Staxton, with Sanderson Weatherall, Leeds. Picture: rightmove
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3