These are the top 10 takeaway dishes for people in Scarborough according to Just Eat Scarborough takeaways Everyone loves a takeaway every now and again, and people in Scarborough are no different. A recent study by takeaway delivery company Just Eat has shown how much Scarborough enjoys a takeaway - and what our favourite dish is. Chicken Madras Noodles Fish and chips Chicken Tikka Masala Chicken Curry Chow Mein Chicken Korma Sweet & Sour Chicken Chicken Kebab Kebab