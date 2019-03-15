These are the top 10 takeaway dishes for people in Scarborough according to Just Eat

Scarborough takeaways

Everyone loves a takeaway every now and again, and people in Scarborough are no different.

A recent study by takeaway delivery company Just Eat has shown how much Scarborough enjoys a takeaway - and what our favourite dish is.

Chicken Madras

Noodles

Fish and chips

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Curry

Chow Mein

Chicken Korma

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Chicken Kebab

Kebab

