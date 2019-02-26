Thirty men dare to bare in Full Monty routine at Scarborough Spa

A 30-strong group of men are daring to bare all for two good causes by doing The Full Monty at Scarborough Spa later this year.

And tickets go on sale this Friday.

The cheeky fundraisers, who are from Plaxton and Scarborough Rugby Club, launched the event on South Bay beach on Friday and will be supporting Saint Catherine’s and Prostate Cancer UK.

The show will take place on Friday November 8 at the Spa Grand Hall from 7.30pm until 11pm. It will feature a full night of entertainment including a grand raffle.

Tickets priced at £10 were due to go on sale in April, but this has been brought forward to this Friday (March 1) due to popular demand.

Iain Muir, who works at Plaxton and came up with the idea, said: “We’re all up for it – we’ve got a fair bit of work to do with our bodies.

“I think the tickets will get snapped up very quickly.

“We’ve sold quite a few already.”

You can email organiser Iain Muir on awareness2019@outlook.com for tickets, which are also on sale from the Spa Box Office.

Iain added that if anyone can help by donating raffle prizes, such as gift vouchers, they can email him.