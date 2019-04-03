This is how cold it's going to get in Scarborough this week

After a very mild February and warm spells through March, the cold snap we've been experiencing this week may have come as quite a shock.

Though just how cold is it going to get?

Although a yellow weather warning for snow from the Met Office is in place further north in the UK, Scarborough isn't scheduled to see any snow this week.

Here is a detailed forecast for the remainder of the week:

Wednesday

Temperatures will peak at 7 degrees though winds from the south east mean it will feel more like 2 degrees.

Sun will make an appearance from 3pm to 5pm and rain is likely in the early evening on Wednesday.

Expect frost overnight.

Thursday

There's a 50 per cent chance of rain for the morning and a feels like temperature of 2 degrees.

The afternoon is scheduled to be dry with high temperatures of 8 degrees from 1pm to 6pm when sun is forecast, though again the south easterly winds will make it feel 4 degrees.

The evening into overnight will be slightly overcast but temperatures should stay in the same range of 7 to 8 degrees.

Friday

Again expect frost first thing with clear skies and sunshine from 7am turning to cloud from 4pm onwards.

It is forecast to stay dry all day and temperatures will peak at 10 degrees at 1pm, the warmest for the week, though this will feel more like 7 degrees.

The evening will remain warmer than in previous days with temperatures of 8 degrees from 7pm until 10pm.

Weekend

Winds change to north easterlies from the early hours of Saturday, likely to bring increasingly cold and damp conditions over the weekend.

Frost should begin to disappear over the weekend.

Saturday begins dry with a chance of rain from 1pm.

The rest of the weekend is forecast to remain dry with high levels of humidity and feels like temperatures of 4 degrees.