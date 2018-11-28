This is how Scarborough rates against other Yorkshire towns for parking spaces

British drivers spend an average of four days a year looking for parking space. But which part of North Yorkshire is the toughest to park in?

Data shows that the Harrogate is the hardest place to find a parking space in North Yorkshire and seventh toughest in the entire Yorkshire and the Humber region. On a typical day, there are an average of 44 vehicles to every parking space.

Scarborough comes third in that list, with 13 cars per space.

GoCompare has measured which cities, boroughs and towns are the hardest to find a parking space, based on the ratio of vehicles to parking space.

Data for the campaign was sourced from the British Parking Association’s Park Mark Award database and the Department for Transport’s Average Annual Daily Traffic Flow (AADF) within each local authority.

North Yorkshire

1. Harrogate - 44 vehicles per parking space

2. York - 18

3. Scarborough - 13

Yorkshire and the Humber

1. Wakefield - 156 vehicles per parking space

2. Kirklees - 137

3. Calderdale - 106

4. Doncaster - 75

5. Sheffield - 58

6. North East Lincolnshire - 52

7. Harrogate - 44

8. Bradford - 40

9. Barnsley - 36

10. Rotherham - 33

11. Hull - 30.97

12. Leeds - 30.86

13. East Riding of Yorkshire - 30

14. York - 18

15. Scarborough - 13