This is how Scarborough will take part in the global climate strike on Friday

On Friday September 20, a global day of action against climate change is set to take place.

What is it?

The youth climate protest in Scarborough town centre in February. PIC: Richard Ponter

The strikes - planned across 120 countries - will take place three days before the United Nations climate summit in New York and demand action on the climate crisis.

Following similar action by school students in March, young people are calling for adults to join them this time.

When is it?

In Scarborough, protesters are meeting at 11.30 at Falsgrave Clock Tower before proceeding up Falsgrave Road to hold a rally outside the Brunswick centre. The rally is expected to finish at 2pm.

Who is speaking at the rally?

Hugo Fearnley, the Labour Party parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby will be speaking as well as representatives of the Quakers, Frack Free Scarborough and Extinction Rebellion Scarborough.

What else will happen?

The Frack Free Scarborough Samba band will be teaching dance to people, there will be a tree to write messages on and participants are being asked to bring an alarm clock with them so at 1pm Scarborough can join in with a national 'sound the climate alarm'.

How many people are expected?

Organisers anticipate between 60 and 150 people will participate.

What do the climate activists want for Scarborough?

Kim Hunter, a member of the Strike for Scarborough’s Climate Organising Group, said: "It's fantastic Scarborough Borough Council has declared a climate emergency but we'd like to put more flesh on that - we would like to see a plan put in place.

"At the rally we hope to come up with a mandate to lead the de-carbonisation of our society and we would like to give people confidence that we can do something about it.

"We hope this will be the start of a really serious and substantial movement to save our future"