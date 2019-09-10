This is when the roadworks in Falsgrave and Cayton are scheduled to finish

Residents and commuters in Scarborough are facing delays around town due to roadworks on busy junctions.

The works are in place on a key junction coming into Scarborough and several sets of roadworks at either end of Cayton are causing delays when travelling in and out of the village.

This is what the works are for and when they should finish.

Falsgrave

At the junction of the A64 and Falsgrave Road, Northern Gas Networks are completing essential gas repair works.

They are attending, excavating and repairing a gas escape.

The work started on September 6 and are expected to be completed by September 13.

A lane closure and temporary traffic signals are in place to control traffic but delays are likely, particularly during busy times.

Northern Gas Networks said: "We are carrying out essential gas repair works. This is to ensure that we continue to provide the safest and most reliable service to local residents and businesses."

Cayton Low Road

At the junction of Cayton Low Road and Moor Lane on the way in to Cayton from Eastfield, Northern Power Grid are installing a new electricity connection.

The work is scheduled to finish on September 27, and started on August 21.

Traffic lights are in place to control the flow of traffic but delays are likely.

Northern Power Grid said: "We have been asked to provide a new electricity connection by a customer in this area.

"To do this we install new cables and substations and then connect them to the electricity network. We are required to provide these services within set timescales and always aim to keep any inconvenience to a minimum."

Osgodby Hill

Residents in Cayton may also struggle to leave the village via Osgodby as works are taking place on between Church Lane and Osgodby Lane.

North Yorkshire County Council are completing patching, preparation, surface dressing, sweeping and lining works along the route, closing different sections at a time.

The whole works are scheduled to be completed by November 1.

Road closures are indicated when in place and should only last up to five days on up to six occasions.

The County Council say no more than three roads will be closed at any one time.