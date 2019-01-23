The top destinations Scarborough residents have booked through Hays Travel

This is where Scarborough residents are booking to go on their summer holiday

Families and couples are getting ready to escape the winter blues by booking their summer holiday this January.

Here are the top destinations that Scarborough residents have booked their holiday to from Hays Travel, Scarborough.

1. Florida, United States of America

Nicknamed 'The Sunshine State' Florida provides an array of activities at many parks including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort and Epcot.
2. New York, United States of America

This popular destination gives travellers the chance to visit some of the world's most iconic sites such as the Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center and Ground Zero memorial.
3. Santa Maria, Cape Verde

The tropical climate in Cape Verde is one of it's main attractions as the daytime highs in the summer months usually peaks at 29 degrees.
4. Dubrovnik, Croatia

Travel to Croatia is one of the most up-and-coming destinations with a country full of culture, architecture, busy nightlife and amazing traditional food.
