This is who is supporting Madness at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

One of Yorkshire's biggest bands will be the support act for Madness at their gig in Scarborough this summer.

Platinum-selling indie group The Pigeon Detectives will open the show when the music legends bring their 40th anniversary celebrations to the Yorkshire coast this summer.

The Leeds band – who have released five studio albums since bursting onto the scene in 2007 – will be first on stage on Friday July 19.

Formed in 2002, The Pigeon Detectives are Matt Bowman on lead vocals, Oliver Main and Ryan Wilson on guitars, Dave Best on Bass, and Jimmi Naylor on drums.

Friends from school, and having known one another since they were 12, the band enjoyed a meteoric rise with their first album Wait for Me going on to sell more half a million records.

They followed this with Top 40 hits I Found Out, Romantic Type, Take Her Back, I’m Not Sorry and This Is An Emergency.

Regarded as one of the most hard-working British bands, The Pigeon Detectives are a must-see live act, whether on their own sell-out tours or at festivals across Europe.

Madness are part of a superb line-up at Scarborough OAT this summer. Kylie, Jess Glynne, Hacienda Classical, Years & Years, Madness, Cliff Richard and two shows by Lewis Capaldi have already been confirmed with more acts still to be announced.

Tickets for Madness and The Pigeon Detectives at Scarborough Open Air Theatre are on sale viawww.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office 01723 818111 and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau 01723 383636.