An unplanned power cut affected 686 properties in Scarborough yesterday.

A spokesperson from Northern Powergrid said: "The power cut was cause by a tree coming down on our overhead power lines at Troutsdale Manor."

Power was restored to all premises at 10.04pm yesterday evening after the power cut was reported at 12.56pm.

Engineers managed to restore power to over 600 homes and businesses, in YO17 and YO18 by 4pm.

However, 51 properties in YO13 were still affected until yesterday evening.