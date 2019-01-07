This miniature Chihuahua made it from Scarborough to Scunthorpe but Facebook helped to track him down

A Scarborough lady has been "shocked by the power of Facebook" after being reunited with her dog.

Sandra Wilson lost her beloved miniature chihuahua, Gizmo, after he escaped out of her back gate on Christmas Eve.

After posting on several Facebook sites and putting posters up around Scarborough, three-days-later Sandra was reunited with her "baby" - but shockingly he had made it all the way to Scunthorpe.

Luckily, Gizmo had been micro-chipped and Sandra received a call from a vets in Scunthorpe to tell her that he had been handed in.

"The vets told me that Gizmo had been picked up by a child with a family who were visiting Scarborough. They took him on two trains from Scarborough to York and then York to Scunthorpe.

"It's because of people sharing on these sites that I got him back." Sandra explained.

Despite the "awful time over Christmas" without her dog, Sandra described the support she received as "unbelievable" and "it shows there are a lot of nice people in Scarborough."

The Facebook sites Sandra has given praise to are Reuniting Pets In Scarborough District And Ryedale and Lost and Found Animals Bridlington, Driffield, Beverley and Scarborough.

She also thanked the admins of the pages who helped her find Gizmo, Julie Teale and Tracey Roberts, as well as Sue Lacey and Fiona Reeder who helped put posters around town and knock on doors to ask if anyone had seen him.

Sandra added: "Thank you to everyone who shared these posts and getting my baby back. All of the people on there are true dog lovers and what they do really works."