This Scarborough hotel is another that is set to become apartments; and they would have a fabulous view

A Scarborough hotel could be turned into 10 new apartments under plans submitted to Scarborough Council.

Applicant Shaun Pie wishes to transform the Stuart House Hotel at 1-2 Rutland Terrace into flats with a sea view over the North Bay.

The building, which is spread over five floors, would incorporate eight two-bedroom flats and two one-bedroom properties.

The planning documents lodged with Scarborough Council state that the change of use would reduce the amount of traffic in the area.

It also notes that a nearby hotel was recently granted permission to be turned into apartments and that there will be no change to the exterior of the building.

The plans are now out to consultation.