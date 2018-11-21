This video shows how far man fell down the cliffs in Scarborough

A man is said to be in a stable condition after falling 25 metres from cliffs in Scarborough



A coastguard rescue helicopter winched the man to safety and he was then transferred into Yorkshire Air Ambulance.



Photo by Richard Ponter

These photos show the emergency services at work after they were called to Queens Parade at around 11.10am.

The nature of the casualty's injuries are not known, but coastguards said he was in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called at 11.10am this morning after reports of the accident at Queens Parade. Paramedics, fire crews and coastguard rescue teams all attended and police closed the road to traffic.