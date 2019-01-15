THIS WEEK IN SPORT: A flashback of Scarborough sports pictures from yesteryear

We have compiled a number of sporting pictures from this week in sport through the years.

Featured are pictures from 1999, 1995, 1992 and 1990.

Cross country runners compete at Scalby School

Do you know anybody in the pictures?

Scarborough Hockey Club line up

Scarborough FC's Tony Fyfe gets on the ball against Maidstone

Boro fans John McLaughlin, Dave Hunter and Dave Johnson

Hunmanby United Reserves

The Wards line up

Dennis' FC before their game

Brompton and Northcliff battle it out

Scarborough Pirates power forward