Are you in any of our pictures.

Filey Flyers lift the Kenward Cup jpimedia Buy a Photo

Traf's Paul Towell gets stuck into Filey Flyers' Paul Allick jpimedia Buy a Photo

Filey's Ian Hinchliffe and Strongwood's Craig Salt fight it out jpimedia Buy a Photo

Dave Brannan collects the Kenward Cup from secretary Tony Thornton jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more