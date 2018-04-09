This week’s weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale with forecaster Trevor Appleton

Here is the week-ahead weather for East Yorkshire and Ryedale as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

It is likely to be unsettled with chilly east winds.

However, there is hope of something warmer and drier the following week.

Monday 9 April: Mist/fog patches clearing, then dry with sunny spells away from the coast where mist or fog patches may linger. Rain later in the evening.

Tuesday 10 April: A cloudy wet start with some persistent and heavy rain, becoming dry and a little brighter for the afternoon.

Wednesday 11 April: Cool and cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle.

Thursday 12 April: Similar to Wednesday – cool and cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle.

Friday 13 April: Dry and brighter but still with a chilly east wind.

Next weekend: Still cool and rather cloudy with further rain at times.