This week will see sunnier and warmer conditions

Here is the week-ahead weather for the East Yorkshire and Ryedale areas as predicted by local forecaster Trevor Appleton.

A largely dry two weeks are expected. It will be dull at first but sunnier and warmer as the week progresses.

Monday 15 October: Patchy rain in the SE gradually dying out. The odd bright spell but mostly cloudy.

Tuesday 16 October: Cloudy and dry. Breezier.

Wednesday 17 October: Dry with sunny intervals developing.

Thursday 18 October: Dry with sunny periods.

Friday 19 October: Dry with good sunny periods.

Next weekend: Milder and dry with sunny spells.

Outlook: Continuing dry but cooler with nearer normal temperatures and slight frosts. Mist or fog patches night and morning are possible.