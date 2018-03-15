Thordarson ready to shoot down Gunners

Scarborough-born goalkeeper Craig Thordarson is aiming for FA Youth Cup success after helping his Blackpool FC Under-18s side into the semi-finals.

Thordarson and his teammates will take on Arsenal over two legs in the last four of the cup.

The home leg of the tie will take place at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, while the second leg will be played at The Emirates Stadium on Monday April 16, with both fixtures kicking-off at 7pm.

Thordarson can’t wait to take on the Gunners, Blackpool having beaten Bradford, Doncaster, West Ham, Southampton, Ipswich and Blackburn to make it through the last four.

“I think that because of the attitude of the lads, we have a great chance,” said Thordarson.

“On our day we can give Arsenal a really good game.”

The former Scalby School pupil admits his standout moment of the cup run came in their 1-0 victory against West Ham United.

“My most memorable moment was saving a penalty in the closing moments of the West Ham game to keep it 1-0,” he added.

The young keeper admits he’s starting to settle into life on the west coast after initially struggling.

He said: “I’ve been at Blackpool for 18 months, I found it hard in my first year but I’m coming into my own now, playing regularly and the lads make it easier.”

Thordarson was snapped up by Blackpool after impressing in a game for Yorkshire.

He added: ““I was playing for my county when I got a trial at Blackpool and they got in touch through my school.

“We train at the same place as the first-team so we get to watch each other train all the time.

“I have been training with the first-team goalkeeping coach [Dave Timmins] regularly, which has really been helping my game.”

Thordarson is keen to impress going forward now.

He added: “If Blackpool were to offer me a professional deal then it would be the highlight of my career, but I always want to aim higher and this cup run is giving me the perfect chance to get myself out there for people to see.

“We are the league holders at the moment and have games in hand over the other teams, if we win these games then we are in a position to compete.

“Our main focus at the moment is the FA Youth Cup.”