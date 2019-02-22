'Thoughtless and ridiculous'; members of the public react to man taking a selfie on South Bay sea wall

The action of a man who was photographed whilst taking a selfie in front of stormy waves in Scarborough's South Bay has been criticised by members of the public.

More than one hundred people have reacted to the picture taken by reader Michael Knaggs for the 'mindless stupidity and selfishness' shown by the man standing on a sea wall to take a picture of himself.

Commenting on the Scarborough News Facebook page, Josephine Edmond said: "How thoughtless and ridiculous, had he been washed into the water the brave lifeboat people would have had to risk their lives to help him!"

Similarly, Meryllola Dawe commented: "Absolutely no thought to the emergency services in this instance should said person have been swept up in the waves and dragged into the sea. Nor no thought to their immediate family should said person then lose their life through careless irresponsible actions..

"I am all for taking pictures of the sea when it's angry but definitely from a safe area where no danger can come to them or others."

Other people have also pointed out that that same spot where the man chose to stand for his selfie – the South Bay sea wall – is where people lost their lives in the past.

Mike Sarky Cee said: "In March 2005 my colleagues and I had to deal with the extremely traumatic loss of 3 lives just a stones throw from that location. People just don't realise how it's all over in the blink of an eye."

However, a couple of people took it more lightheartedly, commenting that he must have taken 'a cracking photo'.

The advice of the coastguard remains that 'no picture of thrill is worth risking your life for'.