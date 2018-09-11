Thousands head to one of region's top food festivals at Malton

The Harvest Food Festival in Malton welcomed thousands of visitors for a feast of this season’s bounty sourced from the surrounding countryside of the popular foodie tourist spot.

The free festival showcased an array of goods for visitors to indulge in, along with a packed line-up of demonstrations from local culinary talent, such as Paul Leonard from the Devonshire Arms who showed how to fillet and cook Bream and Turbot and Luke Daniels of The Weston who showcased foraged herbs and berries with a baked celeriac and a rabbit dish with pickled berries.

Famed for its gastronomic credentials, Malton has been a hub of exciting activity this year, including Monthly Food Markets, traditional weekly Saturday Markets, the first ever ‘Marathon Du Malton’ and it recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Malton Food Lovers Festival which attracted over 30,000 people to the town over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The fully-fledged line-up of year-round events has seen Malton’s reputation grow from year to year as a travel destination for all, including our four-legged friends as Malton awaits the results of the national competition to become the UK’s most dog friendly town.

Despite the expected rain, Talbot Yard’s famous Groovy Moo gelato was inundated with people and at times the queue stretched all the way through to the bottom of the courtyard. Food stalls such as Haxby Bakehouse sold out of their bread and all the oysters went quickly from Arnolds Oyster Bar and the Stew & Oyster stand in the Game & Seafood Court. Indoor activities such as the children’s interactive theatre show by Magical Quest and the knife skills workshop by Paul Bough of Zwilling J A Henckels were very popular with visitors while outside the buskers remained in high spirits all day to ensure they were heard from street to street.

Visit Malton CIC Director Tom Naylor-Leyland said: “The harvest is one of the highlights on the cookery calendar as it marks the traditional time to start packing the larder ready for the winter months. Overall, it’s been a really busy year of events for the town and we haven’t stopped yet!”

The seasonal produce showcased at the Harvest Food Festival was a fine example of the talented group of local artisan producers in food and drink that we are so lucky to have - they rear, catch and craft an immense selection of harvest year on year. The oysters from the Yorkshire coast are second to none and the meat from the moors is of the finest quality - the Harvest Food Festival really is one of my favourite events.”