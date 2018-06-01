Thousands raised in Jessica’s memory as team trek 53 miles to Filey

Family and friends who joined together to take on a grueling challenge have raised more than £4,000 in memory of a little girl who died at just six weeks old.

Ryan and Vicky Crawford are raising money for the British Heart Foundation after their daughter Jessica Alice was born with a congenital heart condition.

More than 4,000 has been raised in Jessica's memory

Ryan, who grew up in Filey, said: “In July 2015, my little girl Jessica was born, she had a hole in her heart and complications with the valve and she passed away after six weeks.

“My brother, Josh, had a hole in his heart when he was a child. It was already a cause close to us as a family.”

Ryan was joined by friends and family in a sponsored walk from Saltburn to his hometown of Filey. The team have already surpassed their target of £2,500 and when all the donations have been counted they are expected to have raised more than £4,500 for the cause.

Four of his friends took the challenge one step further and trekked the Cleveland Way from Helmsley to Saltburn before meeting the team of more than a dozen walkers, including Ryan and his brother Josh, for the final stretch on Saturday May 26.

Jessica was born with a hole in her heart

The couple, who live in Wigan, raised money for the hospital that had cared for Jessica and had always planned to raise funds for the British Heart Foundation.

“Matthew Pearson, who has helped organise a lot of this, kind of gave me a kick up the backside to get it done,” said the 34-year-old dad.

“We went through a very difficult time and it’s good to do this with the people who supported us.”

Ryan, who attended Filey School, added: “We’re all local lads to the area who have moved about the country so it has been difficult to organise, but I’m very thankful of their support.

The team of walkers took on the grueling challenge

“The walk was challenging due to the up and down weather, injuries and sickness but everyone managed to complete it on what was a glorious Sunday afternoon on Filey Brigg.

“We’d like to thank all of our friends and family for their help and support both before and during the challenge and thank you to all of those who have donated!”

You can still donate to the cause, to do so click here.