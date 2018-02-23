Three arrested over Scarborough stabbing

Detectives investigating a suspected stabbing in Scarborough that left a man in hospital are appealing for witnesses.

The victim, who is his 20s, was attacked on Ramshill Road, near the ABC taxi office, at around 10.25pm last night.

He sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he remains today.

Three men – two in their 20s and one in his 40s – were arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and we’d like to reassure people there is no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough Serious Crime Team.

You can also email SCTScarborough&Ryedale@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote incident number 12180031609.