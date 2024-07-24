Three fire crews called after large amounts of black smoke seen near Helmsley
Crews from Helmsley, Pickering and Malton fire stations were called to an incident on land north of Helmsley on Tuesday (July 24).
The crews attended the incident shortly after 11am following multiple calls from members of public who could see large amounts of black smoke and hear loud bangs coming from the area.
On arrival at the scene crews found tractor well alight.
Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet, with the tractor sustaining 100% fire damage.
A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots, and crews remained on scene to dampen down the area to stop any potential fire spread.
The cause was believed to be an electrical fault.
