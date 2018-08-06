Three injured in explosion near Bridlington

Three people have be injured in an explosion at Carnaby Industrial Estate.

A build up of gas in an industrial oven ignited and blew the oven door off its hinges at a property in Lancaster Road, in Carnaby.

Three people were injured in the explosion.

A spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "One male suffered a cut to the head, second male suffered superficial injuries and one female suffered burn injury to her arm."

Emergency services were called to the property at 3.15am this morning (Monday August 6).

All casualties were in the care of paramedics on arrival of the fire service.

An inspection was carried out by the fire service and a thermal image camera was used.