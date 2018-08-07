Three men collapsed in Scarborough street

Three men collapsed in Scarborough today with initial enquries suggesting drugs were involved.

North Yorkshire Police were called to three men who appeared to have collapsed in North Marine Road in Scarborough.

The ambulance service also attended the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: "Two of the men were taken to hospital for treatment and a third left the scene.

"Initial enquiries suggest that drugs are involved, however, further inquiries will be carried out before this can be confirmed."

Police were alerted to the incident at 1.55pm today (Tuesday August 7).