Three peaks challenge for St Catherine’s

A group of friends at Scarborough Hall care home have completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in just under 12 hours as part of a charity walk.

The group of walkers raised around £700 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

However, the final total maybe even more as not all the money is in yet.

Skigh Beedham, Dawn Humphrey, Andy Lucas, Lauren More, Keavey Luntley and Lindsay Cappleman completed the challenge in rainy,foggy and windy conditions.

Dawn Humphrey said: “Two of our friends, Stephen Mitchell and Sarah Hirst, had to pull out after the first two peaks as Sarah picked up a really bad blister, but they did well.

“Elsa,Lauren’s dog, also completed the walk but was so tired at the end.”