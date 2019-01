Tickets have gone on sale for the upcoming Filey Folk Festival. More than 150 artists have signed up to play this time around.

Grammy winning mandolinist John Reischman will kick off the festival on Friday 3 May with his band the Jaybirds. Tickets are available from Filey Travel by calling 01723 512229 and at The Red Box. The festival runs from Friday 3 May to Monday 6 May.