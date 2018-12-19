Tickets selling fast for Whitby Town v Scarborough Athletic

Scarborough Athletic have sold over 400 tickets for the New Year’s Day Evo-Stik Premier all-ticket derby clash at Whitby Town.

Boro have been given an allocation of 1,250 for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 1pm.

Club chairman Trevor Bull said: “We are expecting this to comfortably be our biggest away following since the new club was formed, it should make for an amazing atmosphere on the day.”

Boro fans will be segregated from the Whitby supporters on the day.

Tickets are available from the Boro Hub and also during the Boxing Day home fixture against South Shields.

After the Shields game, Boro will be holding their Christmas Draw.

Tickets can be bought at the Boro Hub or from Wasley Chapman in Scarborough.

