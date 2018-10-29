Time running out to enter the Scarborough Santa Dash

Time to get 20% off this year's Saint Catherine's Santa Dash for is running out.

The event is a firm favourite in the hospice's fundraising calendar and anyone who signs up by Wednesday will have the chance to get a 20% discount on the ticket price.

Last year's Santa Dash

To use it, participants have to enter the code Santa20 when registering.

This year’s event will take place on Sunday, December 9 at 11am. The run offers people the chance to join hundreds of Santas as they dash along Scarborough’s seafront for a festive fun run while supporting Saint Catherine’s services.

Participants can choose between 2k, 5k or 10k to walk skip or run in your Santa suit.

The 5k route is from the Sealife Centre to Hairy Bob’s Skate Park and back, the 10k is the same route but twice!

This year Saint Catherine’s have added a Children’s Run for families which stretches 2k along the seafront.

Rhiannon Hunt, event organiser, said: ‘‘We are very excited to see what this year brings! It promises to be a fantastic day full of festive family fun. It is always such a spectacular sight to see hundreds of Santas running.’’

All Santas will be given free entry to the Sealife Centre after the event.

Adult tickets cost £15 and child tickets £5. Ticket price includes a free Santa Suit.

Visit www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/santa-dash for details.